Masud Uddin behind inhumane acts during 1/11 govt: Chief Prosecutor

He added that investigators and prosecutors had already obtained certain information through interrogation and may gather more in the future.

According to him, the statements made by Masud Uddin are currently being examined and verified, and he may be interrogated again if necessary.

Replying to another question, the chief prosecutor said allegations against Masud Uddin date back to the 1/11 period and also relate to the July mass uprising.

He further alleged that Masud Uddin had links to many activities of Sheikh Hasina.