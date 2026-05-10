Masud Uddin behind inhumane acts during 1/11 govt: Chief Prosecutor
International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam has alleged that retired Lieutenant General Masud Uddin Chowdhury was the “principal architect” behind the inhumane incidents and crimes against humanity committed during the 1/11 caretaker government period.
The chief prosecutor made the remarks during a media briefing at his office at the tribunal today, Sunday.
On Thursday, ICT-2 showed Masud Uddin arrested in a case involving alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising. The tribunal also granted investigators one day to interrogate him.
Aminul Islam said Masud Uddin was interrogated on Saturday and that investigators are now verifying the information he provided.
Responding to a journalist’s question during the briefing, the chief prosecutor said that during the 1/11 government period, Masud Uddin and several others were considered the “de facto government” and effectively ran the administration.
“For that reason, he was the principal mastermind behind the inhumane incidents and crimes against humanity that occurred during that period,” Aminul Islam said.
He added that investigators and prosecutors had already obtained certain information through interrogation and may gather more in the future.
According to him, the statements made by Masud Uddin are currently being examined and verified, and he may be interrogated again if necessary.
Replying to another question, the chief prosecutor said allegations against Masud Uddin date back to the 1/11 period and also relate to the July mass uprising.
He further alleged that Masud Uddin had links to many activities of Sheikh Hasina.
“All matters are being looked into. Everything is being brought under investigation,” he said.
Aminul Islam also said Masud Uddin had initially been arrested in connection with one specific case, after which the tribunal brought him within its jurisdiction for broader investigation.
He added that investigators are not limiting their inquiry to any single incident or district, including Feni, but are examining all allegations of crimes against humanity in which Masud Uddin may have been involved.