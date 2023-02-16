Bangladesh

HC orders to form probe body over IU student torture

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The High Court (HC) on Thursday ordered the deputy commissioner (DC) of Kushtia to form a probe body to investigate the torture of a female student at Islamic University (IU) by the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

The fresher came under brutal torture by a group of IU unit BCL leaders, led by its vice-president Sanjida Chowdhury, on Sunday night at Deshratno Sheikh Hasina Hall.

A HC bench, comprising justice JBM Hasan and justice Razik Al Jalil, passed the order on Thursday against a writ petition filed by a lawyer, Gazi Md Mohsin, seeking steps against the responsible persons as per the law. 

In the hearing, lawyer, Gazi Md Mohsin, stood for the writ while deputy attorney general, Tushar Khanti Roy, represented the state.

The court directed the DC to form a three-member investigative body with an official from the admin cadre, an assistant professor from IU and a judicial official nominated by district judge.

The committee has been asked to submit the report by seven days.    

