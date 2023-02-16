HC orders to form probe body over IU student torture

A HC bench, comprising justice JBM Hasan and justice Razik Al Jalil, passed the order on Thursday against a writ petition filed by a lawyer, Gazi Md Mohsin, seeking steps against the responsible persons as per the law.
In the hearing, lawyer, Gazi Md Mohsin, stood for the writ while deputy attorney general, Tushar Khanti Roy, represented the state.
The court directed the DC to form a three-member investigative body with an official from the admin cadre, an assistant professor from IU and a judicial official nominated by district judge.
The committee has been asked to submit the report by seven days.