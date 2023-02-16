HC orders to form probe body over IU student torture

The High Court (HC) on Thursday ordered the deputy commissioner (DC) of Kushtia to form a probe body to investigate the torture of a female student at Islamic University (IU) by the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

The fresher came under brutal torture by a group of IU unit BCL leaders, led by its vice-president Sanjida Chowdhury, on Sunday night at Deshratno Sheikh Hasina Hall.