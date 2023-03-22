BNP leaders don’t want Khaleda’s release: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said BNP leaders don’t want that the party chief Begum Khaleda Zia gets release from jail.

“If they wanted her release, they must have faced the cases in court with eminent lawyers. But they didn’t do that,” he said.

Hasan added: “If Begum Khaleda Zia gets release, Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other BNP leaders will lose their supremacy. That is why, they don’t want her release.”