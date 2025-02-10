Arrest warrant issued against ex-IGP Benazir Ahmed over graft charges
A Dhaka court issued an arrest warrant against the disgraced former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed over graft charges today, Monday.
Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order, allowing a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). The court directed to execute the order through the help of Interpol.
ACC deputy director Hafizul Islam filed the plea with the court, saying the former IGP is at large abroad and he should be brought to justice. As he is staying abroad, an arrest warrant should be issued against him through Interpol.
After holding a hearing on the matter, the court issued the arrest warrant against Benazir Ahmed.
The court on 13 January ordered authorities concerned to seize tax files of Benazir Ahmed, and his elder daughter Farhin Rishta Binte Benazir. Earlier on 8 January, the court ordered to seize tax files of Benazir's wife Jishan Mirza and second daughter Tahsin Raisa Binte Benazir.
On 15 December 2024, the ACC filed four cases against Benazir Ahmed and his wife and daughters.
According to the documents of the cases, the former IGP amassed illegal wealth of Tk 94.4 million (Tk 9.44 crore) and concealed information about properties of Tk 26.2 million (Tk 2.62 crore).
The anti-graft body in its plea said Jishan Mirza concealed information about wealth of Taka 16 crore and amassed illegal properties of Tk 316.9 million (Tk 31.69 crore).
Benazir's elder daughter Farhin Rishta Binte Benazir is accused of amassing illegal wealth of Tk 87.5 million (Tk 8.75 crore) and his second daughter Tahsin is accused of amassing illegal wealth of Tk 55.9 million (Tk 5.59 crore).