Arrest warrant issued against ex-IGP Benazir Ahmed over graft charges

A Dhaka court issued an arrest warrant against the disgraced former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed over graft charges today, Monday.

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order, allowing a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). The court directed to execute the order through the help of Interpol.

ACC deputy director Hafizul Islam filed the plea with the court, saying the former IGP is at large abroad and he should be brought to justice. As he is staying abroad, an arrest warrant should be issued against him through Interpol.