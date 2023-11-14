'Parliamentary election in 2018 was to ensure human rights'

In the report, the government mentioned the Delimitation of Constituencies Act-2021, election commission appointment act-2022, and parliament election (EVM) guidelines-2018, rules of conduct of political parties and candidates-2008 and amendments brought in the rules of conduct of political parties and candidates to strengthen the electoral system.

The government has claimed that the election commission appointment act is free from any kind of bias and it will ensure formation of an efficient election commission and this is the first of its kind act in the subcontinent. Informing that the Representation of the People Order, 1972 ensures the total authority of the election commission over the executive during the elections, it has been said in the report that the commission has organised a total of 6,842 national and local elections since 2018. However, the report stopped short of providing any explanation regarding the allegations of irregularities in the elections, especially, stuffing ballot boxes in the previous night of the polling day of 11th parliamentary elections in 2018.

The report also mentioned strengthening the Supreme Court, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), election commission, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Law Commission. It stated that nine justices were appointed in the Appellate Division of the SC and 36 justices were appointed in the High Court Division and a total of 321,450 cases were settled between 2017 and 2022.

Bangladesh is ranked in lowest rungs of the World Justice Project index and many international organisations and countries have been continuously talking about the authority of Bangladesh’s executive over the judiciary.