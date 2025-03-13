Magistracy power of army Captains and above officials extended for 2 more months
The government has extended the special executive magistracy power of the army captains and above commissioned officers serving in the Bangladesh Armed Forces for another two months.
This order will also be applicable to the officials of equivalent ranks deployed on deputation in the Coast Guard and BGB.
The decision was announced in a notification issued by the public administration ministry on Thursday.
As per the new order, the decision will be in force for 60 days from 15 March.
The armed forces (army, navy and air force) were given on 17 September last year the powers of a special executive magistrate in the context of the law and order situation that arose after the fall of the Awami League government in the student-people uprising.
Since then the government has been extending this period by two months.
A special executive magistrate has the power to take necessary actions by taking into cognisance the crimes under sections 64, 65, 83, 84, 86, 95 (2), 100, 105, 107, 109, 110, 126, 127, 128, 130, 133 and 142 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
When clashes spread across the country, including Dhaka, over the quota reform movement in government jobs, the then Awami League government deployed the army and imposed a curfew throughout the country on 19 July last year.
Later, the Awami League government fell on 5 August 2024 in the face of student-people uprising. After that, an interim government was formed on 8 August.
The army is still deployed throughout the country to face the current situation of the country.