Governments in South Asia want only positive coverage from the media

Zaffar Abbas: You see my example is a bad example. I don’t succumb to pressures. There are many other media houses that have given up because of the pressure and they started to toe the official line. There was time people from the official side used to call, used to request or order that certain stories should not be covered, certain stories should not be covered. They have given up on that as I don’t receive any calls. But I am aware of the pressures. I also know how other media houses are being handled or managed. Some are being awarded because they toe the official line. But this is the reality of South Asia. This will continue to happen.

The whole thing is unless the editors and journalist unions are united, every government will continue to use pressure tactics to get favorable reporting, journalism, coverage and to block criticism on tv and newspapers. This is how politics works in South Asia.