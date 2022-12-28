Two more rural development academies to be built: Cabinet Secretary

Cabinet Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar on Tuesday said two more rural development academies will be built in the country - one will be in Melandaha upazila in Jamalpur district and another one in Rangpur district.

One will be named as Sheikh Hasina Rural Development Academy, Jamalpur and other one will be Sheikh Russel Rural Development Academy, Rangpur, he said.

Kabir Bin Anwar said these in a press conference at the Cabinet Division conference room at the secretariat to inform the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting. It was the first meeting he joined as a cabinet secretary.