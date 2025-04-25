Chief adviser leaves Qatar for Vatican
Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus left Qatar for the Vatican around 9:25 am (12:25 pm Bangladesh Standard Time) on Friday to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.
The chief of protocol of the state of Qatar, Ibrahim bin Yousif Abdullah Fakhroo, saw off chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at Hamad International Airport in Doha.
The chief adviser is expected to reach Rome by 2:15 pm (Italy time), where he will be received by the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Italy and the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Vatican City, chief adviser's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.
An hour after his arrival, the chief adviser will visit St. Peter Square at 3:15 pm on Friday to pay homage to the mortal remains of His Holiness Pope Francis.
His most reverend eminence cardinal Mauro Gambetti, vicar general of his holiness for Vatican City, will offer an official greeting to the chief adviser and the Bangladesh delegation at St. Peter Square.
On Saturday, around 9:30 am, the chief adviser will again visit St. Peter Square to attend the funeral mass of his holiness Pope Francis.
The chief adviser will depart the Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport around 8:00 am (12:00pm Bangladesh Standard Time) on Sunday and is expected to reach Dhaka in the early hours of Monday.