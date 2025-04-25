Chief adviser leaves Qatar for Vatican

Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus left Qatar for the Vatican around 9:25 am (12:25 pm Bangladesh Standard Time) on Friday to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

The chief of protocol of the state of Qatar, Ibrahim bin Yousif Abdullah Fakhroo, saw off chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at Hamad International Airport in Doha.

The chief adviser is expected to reach Rome by 2:15 pm (Italy time), where he will be received by the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Italy and the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Vatican City, chief adviser's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.