Shahidul Alam’s release efforts continue with Turkish support: Press Wing
Efforts are underway to secure the release of photographer Shahidul Alam, detained in an Israeli prison with the assistance of Turkey.
This information was disclosed in a post published on the verified Facebook page of the chief adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh today, Friday morning.
According to the post, Turkish authorities have expressed hope that Shahidul Alam could be flown to Ankara on a special aircraft later today.
They have not given full assurance on the matter though. Bangladesh’s ambassador in Ankara, Amanul Haq, shared this information on Thursday night.
The post further stated that after Shahidul Alam was unlawfully detained by Israeli authorities, the Bangladesh embassies in Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey were instructed to contact the foreign ministries of their respective host countries and to take swift measures for his release.
The embassies are maintaining constant communication with local authorities regarding Shahidul Alam’s release, mentioned the post.
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition had launched a voyage toward Gaza with the aim of breaking Israel’s naval blockade and protesting against the atrocities in Palestine. Another initiative, A Thousand Madleens to Gaza, formed to protest Israeli aggression, also joined the mission with eight vessels.
In total, nine boats carrying politicians, journalists, physicians, and human rights activists from different countries participated in the flotilla. Photographer Shahidul Alam was among them. Shahidul Alam is the managing director of Drik.