Deep-sea mooring trial process underway to unload oil

The trial process of unloading fuel oil from large tankers in anchorage at sea underway. A tanker carrying imported oil was moored at a designated point in the deep sea yesterday at 4:00pm in the afternoon. The process of connecting the pipeline to the tanker then began.

The port officials assisting in the process said that the process of unloading oil from the tanker to the pipeline is almost at its final stage. Oil transferring may start late night or Monday morning.

Eastern Refinery, operated by the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), is currently implementing a project to transfer oil from large vessels to the refinery using pipelines in the Bay of Bengal. As part of the project's trial, moorings have been installed in the sea. Recently, the project reached a significant milestone with the pumping of oil into the pipeline from the 82,000-tonne crude oil tanker MT Horae, which was imported from Saudi Arabia.