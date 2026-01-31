Murder case filed over killing of jamaat leader in Sherpur clash, 234 accused
Police have filed a murder case over the killing of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Rezaul Karim in a clash between Jamaat and BNP activists in Jhenaigati upazila of Sherpur.
The case names 234 individuals as accused, with a further 400 to 500 unidentified suspects.
Two days after the incident, at around midnight on Friday, Rezaul Karim’s wife, Marzia Begum, lodged the case with Jhenaigati police station. Rezaul Karim served as secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami in Sreebardi upazila.
On Wednesday afternoon, a clash broke out between leaders and activists of the BNP and Jamaat during an election manifesto announcement programme in the Sherpur-3 (Sreebardi–Jhenaigati) constituency, reportedly triggered by a dispute over seating arrangements.
At least 30 people sustained injuries. Of the injured, Rezaul Karim died while being taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
Sherpur District Jamaat ameer Hafizur Rahman alleged that attackers brutally killed Rezaul Karim by beating him with bricks.
Assistant superintendent of police (Nalitabari Circle) Afsan Al Alam said the authorities have, for the time being, withheld the names of the accused in the interest of the investigation. He added that police operations to arrest those involved remain ongoing.