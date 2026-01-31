Murder case filed over killing of jamaat leader in Sherpur clash, 234 accused

Police have filed a murder case over the killing of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Rezaul Karim in a clash between Jamaat and BNP activists in Jhenaigati upazila of Sherpur.

The case names 234 individuals as accused, with a further 400 to 500 unidentified suspects.

Two days after the incident, at around midnight on Friday, Rezaul Karim’s wife, Marzia Begum, lodged the case with Jhenaigati police station. Rezaul Karim served as secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami in Sreebardi upazila.