I will die if isolated from people: PM Hasina
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said she will die if she is isolated from the public, asking the Special Security Force (SSF) not to detach her from the people.
"If you make me isolated from the people, it doesn’t need to shoot me to death. I will die anyway because they (people) are my life-blood," she said.
Sheikh Hasina was addressing the Darbar of the SSF on its 38th founding anniversary at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Dhaka on Wednesday.
The prime minister asked the SSF personnel not to ever isolate her from the people with whom and for whom she does politics.
"We do politics. I have no other strength. People are my only strength. We do politics with the power of the people. So, make sure that I will not be isolated from the public," she said.
She reminded all that the people were with her when she was not in power.
In this regard, the prime minister mentioned that a very ordinary person, rickshaw- puller purchased a piece of land after her name with his hard earned money.
She said she later built a house on that land and gave it to the rickshaw-puller with its ownership.
"So, I won't allow isolating these people from me. They give me power to march ahead. Everyone should keep it in mind," she added.
The prime minister asked the SSF personnel to perform their duties in ensuring security for the VVIPS with firmness, efficiency, discipline, honesty, responsibility and topmost professionalism.
"If you have no firmness, honesty and responsibility, it will not be possible to be successful," she said.
Sheikh Hasina said she always thinks about the safety and security of the SSF personnel as they are entrusted with ensuring protection of her risking their lives.
The prime minister said several attempts were made on her life in which many of her party leaders and activists were killed.
She continued 22 leaders and activists including late president Zillur Rahman's wife Ivy Rahman were killed in 21 August, 2004 grenade attack.
She said she prays for all including the SSF personnel as they remain safe.
Sheikh Hasina said her government is doing everything to ensure safety of the SSF personnel.
She said her government first built shooting range for SSF after assuming power for the first time in 1996.
The shooting range is now being modernised with updated equipment, she added.
The prime minister said they have made Bangladesh Digital and are now working to transform it into a smart country by 2041 and change the fate of the people by giving them beautiful and improved life.
She said her government is now implementing Delta Plan-2100 to give generation after generation better and secured life.
PM's Security Affairs Adviser Major General (rtd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique and PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present on the dais.
SSF DG Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan gave the address of welcome.
The Presidential Security Force (PSF) which was later renamed SSF came into being on 15 June, 1986.