I will die if isolated from people: PM Hasina

The prime minister asked the SSF personnel not to ever isolate her from the people with whom and for whom she does politics.

"We do politics. I have no other strength. People are my only strength. We do politics with the power of the people. So, make sure that I will not be isolated from the public," she said.

She reminded all that the people were with her when she was not in power.

In this regard, the prime minister mentioned that a very ordinary person, rickshaw- puller purchased a piece of land after her name with his hard earned money.

She said she later built a house on that land and gave it to the rickshaw-puller with its ownership.