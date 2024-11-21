Govt wants to make people the true source of power: Chief adviser

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus today said the interim government wants to build Bangladesh in such a way that the people are the true source of all power.

"From now on, we want to build Bangladesh in such a way that the people are the true source of all power," he said.

The chief adviser was addressing a reception accorded to the gallantry award winning freedom fighters and their inheritors arranged by the Armed Forces Division in Dhaka Cantonment's Multipurpose Complex on the Armed Forces Day.

"We want to establish the idea that we are all equal. None is above anyone and none is below anyone in national life," he said.

He also said his government's responsibility is to bind all the people in a larger family.

"There will be differences of opinion in the family...but we will not be enemies to each other. We will not think of anyone as an enemy because of his or her opinion. We will not consider anyone as an enemy because of religion," he added.