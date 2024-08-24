Flood shelters face acute crisis of food and water

After his house was submerged under water from the floods, Nurul Absar took shelter at Baghdad Convention Centre in Bogdadia area of Feni Sadar upazila. His house is almost two kilometres away from the shelter. Six more of his family members are also staying in that shelter with him.

On Friday afternoon Nurul Absar told Prothom Alo that their house was immersed under water three days ago. He and his family somehow managed to reach the centre that night and took shelter there. He’s sharing the same room with many other flood affected people. And, he has not had any food for the last two days. Everyone’s in the same state.

Losing his house to the flood, Golap Mia, 50, also took refuge in that temporary shelter. His house is located in west Sanua. He has his wife and two sons with him. Golap Mia said that there’s no sign of the water receding. As the days are passing by, the sufferings are also increasing. There’s no food or water there.

The Baghdad Convention Centre is three storied. The ground floor has gone under water while several hundred people have been living in eight rooms on the two other floors for three days.