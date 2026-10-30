LPG prices rise in markets as commission moves to raise rates again

Consumers are having to pay Tk 500 to Tk 700 more than the fixed price for a 12-kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder. Without taking steps to stop sales at inflated prices, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has moved to increase the commissions of importers and sellers. This could further raise the cost of cooking gas for consumers.

BERC held a daylong public hearing on Thursday on a proposal to increase LPG prices. Importers, distributors and retailers called for higher commissions at the hearing. After evaluating their proposals, a technical committee of the commission recommended an increase of Tk 139 for a 12-kg cylinder. If implemented, the price of a cylinder currently set at Tk 1,837 would rise to Tk 1,976.

Although the commission has 60 days to announce its decision after the hearing, it has asked stakeholders to submit their comments by next Sunday. This leaves only one working day to provide feedback after the hearing. Earlier, BERC announced the hearing on 14 October amid threats of strikes by distributors and retailers. The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) has alleged that, instead of taking action against sales at inflated prices, the commission is rushing to raise prices.