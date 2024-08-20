ISPR protests media report on army chief facing anger from young officers
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate protested the report published in different media outlets titled "Army Chief faces angst by young army officers at a meeting of that day".
In a rejoinder, the ISPR said that the news published merely based on a report in the Indian newspaper "The Week" which was motivated and misleading. It is advisable to contact ISPR for accurate presentation of any internal information related to army affairs, an ISPR press release said on Tuesday.
In fact, the meeting was a regular internal meeting of the Bangladesh Army held in a very cordial and conducive atmosphere and ended amicably. An attempt has been made to tarnish the glorious image of the Bangladesh Army before the public by spreading such news about the patriotic and professional army.
Bangladesh Army, according to the ISPR release, always expects responsible and objective reporting from the media. Every member of the army performs duties with a strong loyalty and fidelity to the chain of command, which they have constantly demonstrated and continue to demonstrate.
In the future, it said, the Bangladesh Army expects the media to reflect the statements of all concerned parties in order to disseminate objective news.
A special request has been made not to create confusion in the public mind and unintentionally help to spread rumours, by reporting the news only on the basis of misinformation spread by any foreign media, said the release.
The Bangladesh Army is determined to provide all out cooperation to the news media in disseminating objective and constructive news.