ISPR protests media report on army chief facing anger from young officers 

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate protested the report published in different media outlets titled "Army Chief faces angst by young army officers at a meeting of that day".

In a rejoinder, the ISPR said that the news published merely based on a report in the Indian newspaper "The Week" which was motivated and misleading. It is advisable to contact ISPR for accurate presentation of any internal information related to army affairs, an ISPR press release said on Tuesday.