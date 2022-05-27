A fertilizer crisis in the making!

In the face of rising price in the international market, the government provided an estimated subsidy of Tk 300 billion on fertilizer imports in the current fiscal to ensure smooth supply and affordable price in the country. The subsidy is over three times higher than the allocation made in the annual budget.

Even then the farmers had to count Tk 10 more than the fixed price to have each kg of fertilizer during the ongoing Boro season.

Now, Bangladesh is struggling to meet domestic demands for muriate of potash (MOP) fertilizer as Russia and Belarus, two key MOP producer of the world, have been banned from exporting the chemical substance.