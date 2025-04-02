Prof Yunus-Modi talks likely during BIMSTEC summit: Khalilur

Talks between Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held during the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

A reliable source at Chief Adviser Office (CAO) confirmed it to BSS today.

Chief Adviser's High Representative on Rohingya and Priority Issues Khalilur Rahman today also hinted about the possibility of this meeting.

"We requested India to hold this talk (between the leaders of two countries)...there is enough possibility of holding this meeting," he told a press briefing here ahead of BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand.

The briefing was held at the Foreign Service Academy here this afternoon.