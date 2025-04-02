Prof Yunus-Modi talks likely during BIMSTEC summit: Khalilur
Talks between Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held during the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.
A reliable source at Chief Adviser Office (CAO) confirmed it to BSS today.
Chief Adviser's High Representative on Rohingya and Priority Issues Khalilur Rahman today also hinted about the possibility of this meeting.
"We requested India to hold this talk (between the leaders of two countries)...there is enough possibility of holding this meeting," he told a press briefing here ahead of BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand.
The briefing was held at the Foreign Service Academy here this afternoon.
Replying to a question, Khalilur Rahman said the leaders of BIMSTEC member states will discuss its future works with the Bangladesh chief adviser, so there is a scope to hold the meeting with Prof Yunus and Narendra Modi.
"We have enough reasons to be hopeful of this meeting," he said.
The high representative said the Chief Adviser will also hold bilateral talks with the leaders of BIMSTEC member states.
On 4 April, the BIMSTEC chairmanship will officially be handed over to Bangladesh Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, he said.
Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Deputy Press Secretary Abdul Kalam Azad Majumder were also present at the press briefing.
The BIMSTEC summit is being held in Bangkok, Thailand, from 2-4 April.