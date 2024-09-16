BGB-BSF meeting decides to return 200 acres of land to Bangladesh

Bangladeshi landowners are set to regain around 200 acres of land previously lost to India due to the erosion of the Padma River along the Daulatpur border in Kushtia.

A joint decision to resurvey the disputed land and return it to the rightful owners was reached in a meeting held between senior officials of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India's Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday.

The land in question, located in the Challishpara area of Ramkrishnapur union in Daulatpur upazila, has been under dispute due to shifts in the Padma River's course and natural disasters, which disorganised international boundary pillars over a stretch of three kilometers. The problem was first identified in a survey conducted earlier this year.