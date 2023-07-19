Bangladesh ups 5 notches to 96 in global passport index

Bangladesh has climbed to the 96th position in Henley Passport Index, from its previous ranking of 101st in the January edition. It shares the position with Kosovo.
The Henley and Partners, a London-based organisation, released the latest passport index on Tuesday, saying that the Bangladeshi passport holders now enjoy on-arrival visa facilities in 40 countries.
Singapore currently holds the top position in the index, with its passport holders enjoying on-arrival visa facilities in as many as 192 countries.
Germany, Italy, and Spain shared the second position in the index, with allowing their passport holders to visit 190 countries without an advance visa.
Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden jointly secured the third position, with advance visa-free access to 189 countries.
Neighbouring India ranked 80th in the index, sharing the position with Senegal and Togo. They have on arrival visa facilities in 57 countries.
The Henley Passport Index calculates the strength of passports based on the number of countries citizens can visit without an advance visa or with visa-free facilities.
The index relies on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), ensuring a comprehensive and accurate representation of global travel opportunities.