Ruplal, Pradip killed with extreme brutality amid cheers

When Ruplal Das and Pradip Lal were brought to Burirhat High School in Taraganj, Rangpur, on suspicion of theft, they were still alive.

In a 5-minute and 21-second video circulating on social media, it is seen that even though the police were present at the scene, they were unable to save them.

The video shows Ruplal and Pradip placed on a van in the middle of the school field, surrounded by hundreds of people—mostly young men at the front.

Four police officers were seen blowing whistles and raising their hands, trying to calm the crowd.

Ruplal tried but failed to stand; lying down, he was seen adjusting his loosened lungi.

When police attempted to push back the crowd, the mob became more agitated. As the commotion intensified, the police withdrew, leaving the two men—already half-dead from the beating—behind.

Around 9:00pm last Saturday, two men were beaten to death in the Bottola Burirhat area of Sayer Union, Taraganj.