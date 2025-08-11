Begged for life, yet the mob did not spare Ruplal and Pradip

Ruplal Das and Pradip Lal with their hands folded pleaded for their lives. But the hearts of those present did not soften.

Suspected of theft, the two were beaten to death. A video showing them begging with folded hands has been circulating across social media.

On Saturday night, the two men killed in mob beating at Battala area in Sayar Union of Taraganj Upazila in Rangpur, were Ruplal Das, 40, from Ghanirampur village in Kursha Union of Taraganj, and his relative Pradip Lal, 35, from Baluabhatta village in Mithapukur upazila.

The video shows several locals detaining Ruplal and Pradip along with a cycle van. A plastic sack was taken off the cycle van, and they were asked to say their names and identities.

At one point, when some people became agitated and tried to hit them, a young man named Mehedi Hasan intervened, suggesting they call the police.