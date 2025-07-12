Brutal murder in Old Dhaka
Lal Chand was beaten and bludgeoned to death
Scrap trader Lal Chand alias as Sohag, 39, was brutally murdered in public in front of the Mitford Hospital in the capital. Before killing him the attackers beat and bludgeoned him with bricks and stones, leaving his head and body severely crushed. At one point, he was stripped of his clothes, and some attackers were seen jumping on his body.
Such description of the murder has been revealed in the CCTV footage, the case statement (FIR), accounts from Lal Chand’s relatives and eyewitnesses, as well as from those involved in the investigation.
The gruesome killing took place in broad daylight on a busy street in front of the Mitford Hospital ((Sir Salimullah Medical College) this Wednesday. Allegedly members of the Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal were involved in the attack. Case investigators and local sources say the motive behind the killing was extortion-related disputes. Police sources confirm that Lal Chand was once affiliated with the Jubo Dal.
In this incident, a murder case was filed with Kotwali Police Station in the capital on Thursday by Lal Chand’s sister Manjuara Begum, 42. The case names 19 accused and includes another 15–20 unidentified suspects.
Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Moniruzzaman told Prothom Alo on Friday that the police and the RAB have arrested four suspects in this case, and operations are ongoing to apprehend the rest.
Among the four arrested is Mahmudul Hasan alias Moin, who identifies himself as a Jubo Dal leader in the area. Another suspect is Tariq Rahman alias Robin. The names of the other two arrested suspects could not be confirmed.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) stated in a press release on Friday evening, Mahmudul and Tariq were arrested from the capital, and an imported pistol was recovered from Tariq. Separately, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) reported arresting two suspects from near the Ibn Sina Hospital in Keraniganj in connection to the incident of a scrap trader being killed for not paying extortion money. The RAB didn’t disclose their names though.
A video of the gruesome killing has gone viral on social media, showing several men squashing Lal Chand’s lifeless body with large concrete blocks. The video has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation online.
The Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolon Bangladesh, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Ganosamhati Andolon, AB Party, and Gono Odhikar Parishad along with other parties and organisations have strongly condemned and protested this horrific murder. Some even voiced their concern by describing it as a signal of rising fascism.
In protest, Bangladesh Chhatra Federation and Islami Chhatra Andolon carried out separate march on the Dhaka University campus late last night. Students of Jagannath University also demonstrated in Old Dhaka. Several organisations such as Chhatra Odhikar Parishad and Bangladesh Ganotantrik Chhatra Sangsad have announced separate demonstrations today in protest of the killing.
Meanwhile, the BNP’s youth wing, Jatiotabadi Jubo Dal, announced the expulsion of two accused from their organisation. Those expelled are Rajjab Ali alias Pintu (13th accused), former assistant secretary for climate affairs of the Jubo Dal central executive committee and Sabah Karim alias Lucky (11th accused), joint convener of Dhaka south city Jubo Dal. The organisation also demanded legal action against them in the same press release sent out to inform of their expulsion.
In a similar move, Chhatra Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal expelled two other accused of the case, Apu Das, member secretary of Chawk Bazar Chhatra Dal unit (17th accused), and Kalu alias Swechchhasebak Kalu, a local activist of Swechchhasebak Dal (12th accused).
DMP deputy commissioner of media and public relations Muhammad Talebur Rahman told the media in a message that, Lal Chand was brutally beaten and hacked to death in public on the street in front of Gate no. 3 of Mitford Hospital. Initial findings suggest the attack stemmed from a business dispute and personal enmity. The police have collected the CCTV footage from the scene to apprehend the accused.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed deep concern and condemned the killing in the strongest terms. “If exemplary justice is not ensured in this barbaric and abhorrent murder committed in broad daylight, the trend of impunity will plunge our society into further darkness,” he said. The BNP leader called on the interim government to conduct a neutral and credible investigation and to ensure swift and exemplary punishment for those responsible.
BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told journalists Friday that attempts to pin the blame of the Mitford murder on BNP despite the party taking firm action over the incident reflect a culture of dirty politics.
Reportedly BNP’s top leadership is embarrassed by the involvement of some of its affiliated activists in various criminal activities. In light of the situation, strict instructions have been issued to Jubo Dal, Swechchhashebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal. The three associate bodies of the BNP will hold a joint press conference to issue directives on the matter today, Saturday.
Details from case statement
Describing the incident in the case statement, Lal Chand’s sister stated that Lal Chand had long been running a scrap business from a shop next to the mosque on Rajani Bose Lane in the Bangshal police station area.
There was a dispute going on between Lal Chand and his attackers over business interests and local turf control. She added that the accused had previously sealed up Lal Chand’s warehouse and repeatedly threatened him in an attempt to drive him out of the area.
Describing the day of the murder, the case statement says that around 6:00 pm on Wednesday, 19 named suspects along with 15 to 20 unidentified accused barged into Lal Chand’s scrap shop named Sohan Metal armed with sharp machetes, plastic pipes, iron rods, wooden sticks, concrete blocks, bricks, and stones. They dragged Lal Chand out of his shop and began to beat him frantically.
The complaint further states that Lal Chand was dragged inside the Mitford Hospital premises, where he was brutally assaulted with iron rods, heavy sticks, and concrete blocks leaving him with severe injuries on both sides of his head. Also, he sustained more injuries from the beating to his right ear, above his right eye, left arm, and various other parts of his body.
At one point, the attackers stripped Lal Chand naked and continued their assault. Bleeding profusely and unconscious, Lal Chand collapsed near a drain inside Gate no. 3 of the hospital. To ensure his death, they dragged his body onto the main road and continued to beat him. Once certain Lal Chand was dead, the assailants were seen cheering and celebrating there.