Lal Chand was beaten and bludgeoned to death

Scrap trader Lal Chand alias as Sohag, 39, was brutally murdered in public in front of the Mitford Hospital in the capital. Before killing him the attackers beat and bludgeoned him with bricks and stones, leaving his head and body severely crushed. At one point, he was stripped of his clothes, and some attackers were seen jumping on his body.

Such description of the murder has been revealed in the CCTV footage, the case statement (FIR), accounts from Lal Chand’s relatives and eyewitnesses, as well as from those involved in the investigation.

The gruesome killing took place in broad daylight on a busy street in front of the Mitford Hospital ((Sir Salimullah Medical College) this Wednesday. Allegedly members of the Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal were involved in the attack. Case investigators and local sources say the motive behind the killing was extortion-related disputes. Police sources confirm that Lal Chand was once affiliated with the Jubo Dal.

In this incident, a murder case was filed with Kotwali Police Station in the capital on Thursday by Lal Chand’s sister Manjuara Begum, 42. The case names 19 accused and includes another 15–20 unidentified suspects.