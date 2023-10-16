Commercial trains to run on Dhaka-Bhanga route via Padma Bridge from 1 Nov

Once the rail link becomes fully operational, it will save travel time between Dhaka and Jashore, Khulna and other districts by half, helping make a major boost to the country's railway connectivity.

The rail link will contribute significantly to the country's economy, as 64 districts of the country will be brought under the railway network in phases, Md Afzal Hossain stated.

He further said that in the first phase, Sundarban, Benapole and Madhumati express trains will ply along the route. Madhumati express will cross Padma north and go to Rajshahi via Bhanga. Sundarban express will go to Khulna via Padma Bridge and Benapole express will go to Benapole in Jashore via Padma Bridge.

There are 10 stations from Dhaka to Bhanga and the stations have already been modernised.

Meanwhile, the country's largest station, Bhanga railway station, with three floors is being constructed at a cost of Tk 2 billion. This station is a hub consisting of 12 platforms and has all kinds of measures to ensure passengers’ safety and service. Trains will run through the ground floor of the station building.