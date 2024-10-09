Dedicated car, Tk 2.8m fuel cost to bring lunch for Taposh

A sedan car of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) had been dedicated to bring lunch for its former mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh from his residence in Banani to the corporation headquarters in Phulbaria.

The DSCC employed a full-time driver for the vehicle, alongside a fuel (octane) allocation of 20 liters per day, or 440 liters per month. As per the current octane price of Tk 125 per liter, the fuel cost stands at Tk 55,000 per month, translating to Tk 660,000 annually.

In total, the city corporation spent an amount of Tk 2.8 million on the vehicle to bring lunch for the mayor throughout his 51-month tenure in the office.