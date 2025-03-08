Magura rape survivor now in critical condition: DMCH director

The condition of the nine-year-old rape survivor from Magura, being treated at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), is critical, said its director Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman.

A medical board comprising physicians from four departments of the hospital has been formed to ensure proper treatment of the victim, said Asaduzzaman while talking to reporters at the hospital on Saturday.

Victim’s uncle Yusuf Biswas said she is now on life support at the hospital.

On Wednesday, the victim went to the in-laws house of her sister at Nijnanduali village in Sadar upazila of Magura district. At night, the victim went to bed with her sister.

At the dead of night, her sister saw her nowhere and went outside in search of her.