60 tonnes of green chilli arrives from India thru Bhomra land port

The price of green chilli in the country’s market was raised abnormally several days before the Eid-ul-Azha. Later on 25 June the government allowed importing this kitchen ingredient in a bid to decrease its skyrocketing price.

Bhomra C&F agent association general secretary ASM Maqsud Khan said six trucks of green chilli entered today. Several more will arrive in the evening. Due to the imports, the price of green chillies will reduce in the local market.

General secretary of Kitchen Market Traders Association in Satkhira, Abdur Rahim, said the green chilli is now being sold at Tk 400 to Tk 500 per kg in Satkhira’s market. Since the consignments of green chilli have arrived, the price has started falling. It will drop to Tk 50 Tk 60 per kg within one or two days.