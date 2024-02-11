Thousands gather for Akheri Munajat, marking Ijtema closure

The 57th Bishwa Ijtema, a paramount assembly of Muslim faithful, is set to conclude its second phase with the Akheri Munajat prayer today, Sunday, 11 February 2024, on the banks of the Turag river.

This pivotal event drew approximately 8,000 foreign attendees from 62 countries, showcasing a remarkable global unity in faith.

Under the guidance of Maulana Yusuf, the son of esteemed Indian cleric Maulana Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, the prayer is scheduled from 10am to 11am, according to the Ijtema's media coordinator Md Sayeem.

The ceremony is not just a spiritual zenith but also a demonstration of international Muslim solidarity, with participants fervently seeking divine mercy and global peace.