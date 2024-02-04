First phase of Ijtema ends with ‘Akheri Munajat’

The first phase of the three-day 57th Bishwa Ijtema – the second largest congregation of Muslims – ends on Sunday (4 February 2024) through “Akheri Munajat” (final prayer).

Maulana Hafez Zobair Ahmad, leader of Bangladesh Tabligh Jamaat and head imam of Kakrail Jame Masjid in Dhaka, conducted the prayer this morning.

Thousands of devotees sought mercy from Almighty Allah by raising their hands for divine forgiveness, blessings for peace and prosperity of the Muslim ummah. They also prayed for the country’s welfare.

Earlier in the morning after the Fajr prayer, Pakistani Tabligh leader Ziaul Huq delivered the sermon, which was translated into Bangla by Bangladeshi Maulana Nurul Rahman.

As part of the rationalized traffic system centring the final prayer, movement of vehicles will remain suspended from Tongi-Kamarpara road on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway — from Tongi to Bhogra Bypass in Gazipur and from Abdullahpur to Ashulia Bypile — from Saturday midnight (12 am) to 2:00 pm today.