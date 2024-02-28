Ramadan: Govt fixes office time from 9:00am to 3:30pm

The authorities have fixed the office time for government, semi-government, autonomous, and semi-autonomous organisations during the holy month of Ramadan.

All the offices will run from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm, with a 15-minute break from 1:15pm to 1:30pm for prayers.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting at the prime minister’s office in Dhaka on Wednesday, with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Later, cabinet secretary Mahbub Hossain briefed the media about the decision.