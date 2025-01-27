Tajul Islam in briefing
Tribunal finds evidence of helicopter shooting, orders ex-RAB chief's arrest
The International Crimes Tribunal's investigation agency has uncovered evidence of shooting from a RAB helicopter during the mass uprising, said its Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam.
Following this, former RAB Director General Harun Or Rashid has been charged with 'command responsibility' by the tribunal, he stated.
Following a complaint, the tribunal, led by its Chairman Justice Md. Golam Mortuza Mazumdar, along with Justices Md. Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Md. Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury, issued an arrest warrant against Harun Or Rashid on Sunday.
Addressing reporters after the tribunal granted the arrest warrant plea, Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam confirmed that the investigation agency had found evidence of shooting from a helicopter during the mass uprising, with the primary responsibility attributed to former RAB Director General Harun Or Rashid.
In the interest of fair investigation and justice, the Chief Prosecutor's Office filed an application today, Sunday, seeking an arrest warrant for former RAB Director General Harun Or Rashid, stated Tajul Islam.
The tribunal approved the application and scheduled the next hearing for 23 March.
The Chief Prosecutor's Office has no information regarding Harun Or Rashid's current whereabouts.
Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam alleges that Harun Or Rashid orchestrated and executed plans to shoot, torture, and remove students using helicopters, with the involvement of his subordinate officers.
Harun Or Rashid also faces accusations of detention and torture during the mass uprising.
The International Crimes Tribunal has issued arrest warrants for 96 individuals thus far, stated Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam.
He explained that a majority of these warrants target police officers, followed by members of the ousted Awami League government, including the Prime Minister, cabinet members, parliamentarians, and party leaders.
Warrants have also been issued against a limited number of personnel from other forces.
Approximately 35-40 individuals have been arrested in connection with the tribunal's cases, added Tajul Islam.
Citing the significant impact on the police force during the mass uprising, the Chief Prosecutor noted that a large number of officers fled due to their involvement in serious crimes.
He explained that the initial arrest warrants could not be executed effectively due to the collapse of the police administration.
However, we have now reached a more stable stage, and we will take steps to execute the remaining arrest warrants, he assured.
In a separate development, the tribunal has granted permission to question police sub-inspector Malek and constable Mukul Chokder for one day each in the case of the burning of bodies during the mass uprising in Ashulia, Savar, near Dhaka.
Mukul will be questioned on 28 January, followed by Malek on 30 January, confirmed Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam.