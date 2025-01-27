Tribunal finds evidence of helicopter shooting, orders ex-RAB chief's arrest

The International Crimes Tribunal's investigation agency has uncovered evidence of shooting from a RAB helicopter during the mass uprising, said its Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam.

Following this, former RAB Director General Harun Or Rashid has been charged with 'command responsibility' by the tribunal, he stated.

Following a complaint, the tribunal, led by its Chairman Justice Md. Golam Mortuza Mazumdar, along with Justices Md. Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Md. Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury, issued an arrest warrant against Harun Or Rashid on Sunday.