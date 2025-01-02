Severe cold waves likely this month
Bangladesh, including the capital city, has been shrouded by a blanket of fog throughout the day, with the people shivering in a chilly northerly wind.
Despite being daytime, the sun remains absent, while vehicles, particularly in the northern regions, are moving with their lights on.
Temperature was normal in December but dipped at the end, giving way to a cold January. The meteorological office predicted multiple cold waves in January.
According to the meteorological department, the average temperature was 0.7 degrees Celsius higher than normal in December. Meteorologist Omar Faruk noted that at least three low-pressures reduced the severity of cold throughout the month.
In January, the department predicted lower-than-average rainfall, with one to two low-pressures likely in the Bay of Bengal. One or two moderate to severe cold waves are expected in the western, northern, and northeastern regions, while two to three mild to moderate cold waves may take place in other parts of the country.
Day and night temperatures might be higher than normal throughout the current month. However, a smaller temperature difference between day and night can make the cold feel more intense.
When asked about the timing of the severe cold waves, meteorologist Bazlur Rashid said it is not possible to specify the exact dates right now.