Myanmar envoy calls on foreign adviser
Dhaka expresses deep concern over fresh influx of 40,000 Rohingyas
Foreign adviser Md. Touhid Hossain Wednesday expressed deep concern over the recent influx of more than 40,000 Rohnigyas in Bangladesh, fleeing conflict in Myanmar’s bordering states.
He raised the concern while Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh U Kyaw Soe Moe paid a maiden call on him at the foreign ministry, an official press release said.
During the talks, the foreign adviser emphasised the urgency of a safe and sustainable repatriation process for the displaced Rohingya population, highlighting the importance of peace and stability in Myanmar.
“Regional stability is crucial for both the nations,” he said, calling for increased efforts to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
The foreign adviser also hoped that the Myanmar government and key stakeholders would engage in constructive dialogue to resolve the situation.
He also raised concern over the security threats at the border, including a rise in human trafficking linked to the influx of displaced people.
Ambassador Moe acknowledged the challenges posed by the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, explaining that repatriation efforts have been delayed due to a ceasefire breakdown by the Arakan Army in November 2023.
The envoy conveyed his government’s gratitude to Bangladesh for providing shelter, food, and medical support to Myanmar troops, as well as facilitating their repatriation after they had recently crossed into Bangladesh amidst the ongoing conflict in Rakhine.
The foreign adviser also underscored the need for both nations to prioritise resolving outstanding bilateral issues, stressing Bangladesh’s commitment to enhancing regional cooperation with Southeast Asian countries, where Myanmar serves as a key gateway.
He urged Myanmar’s support for Bangladesh’s bid to gain ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner status.
Besides, both sides discussed bolstering bilateral trade, increasing people-to-people contact, and resuming direct flights between Dhaka and Yangon.
They also stressed the importance of finalising the coastal shipping agreement currently under negotiation between the two countries.