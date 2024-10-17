Dhaka expresses deep concern over fresh influx of 40,000 Rohingyas

During the talks, the foreign adviser emphasised the urgency of a safe and sustainable repatriation process for the displaced Rohingya population, highlighting the importance of peace and stability in Myanmar.

“Regional stability is crucial for both the nations,” he said, calling for increased efforts to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The foreign adviser also hoped that the Myanmar government and key stakeholders would engage in constructive dialogue to resolve the situation.

He also raised concern over the security threats at the border, including a rise in human trafficking linked to the influx of displaced people.