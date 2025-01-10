Govt won't issue July proclamation, will help in the process: Mahfuj Alam

The government next week is to hold discussions with political parties and other stakeholders regarding the drawing up of the July mass uprising proclamation. They hope the discussions will be complete within the week.

Advisor to the interim government Mahfuj Alam informed the media of the matter at a briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Thursday evening. The chief advisor's press wing arranged the press briefing.

Mahfuj Alam said, the government will not issue the proclamation. The government will help in the process. The proclamation will be based on a consensus among all.

The Students against Discrimination Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Commission wanted to declare the July mass uprising proclamation on 31 December at the Central Shaheed Minar.

This generated discussion and debate in the country's political arena. Questions arose as to why the matter of the proclamation was suddenly brought up, what impact it may have and so on. The interim government's press wing made it clear that the government was not involved in this initiative.