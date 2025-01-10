Govt won't issue July proclamation, will help in the process: Mahfuj Alam
The government next week is to hold discussions with political parties and other stakeholders regarding the drawing up of the July mass uprising proclamation. They hope the discussions will be complete within the week.
Advisor to the interim government Mahfuj Alam informed the media of the matter at a briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Thursday evening. The chief advisor's press wing arranged the press briefing.
Mahfuj Alam said, the government will not issue the proclamation. The government will help in the process. The proclamation will be based on a consensus among all.
The Students against Discrimination Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Commission wanted to declare the July mass uprising proclamation on 31 December at the Central Shaheed Minar.
This generated discussion and debate in the country's political arena. Questions arose as to why the matter of the proclamation was suddenly brought up, what impact it may have and so on. The interim government's press wing made it clear that the government was not involved in this initiative.
Later, however, at an emergency press briefing on 30 December night, the chief advisor's press secretary said that an initiative had been taken up on behalf of the interim government to prepare a proclamation on the July mass uprising, on the basis of consensus.
That same night, the Students against Discrimination Movement and Jatiya Nagorik Committee announced a March for Unity at the Shaheed Minar on 31 December.
At that programme, the interim government was given a 15 January deadline to declare the July proclamation. The Students Against Discrimination movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee are distributing leaflets and carrying out campaigns in this regard.
Who are to be in the discussions
When asked with whom the discussion will be held, advisor Mahfuj Alam said the discussions would be held with registered political parties as well social organisations, teachers organisations, cultural organisations and others. But it will not be able to sit with everyone for talks. There will be formal and informal talks.
Saying that the proclamation will be prepared on the basis of consensus, Mahfuj Alam added, "At least there is consensus on the context. It is because there is consensus that Sheikh Hasina was toppled. We will discuss what we will do next, how far."
He expected the discussions to start and conclude within the next month.
Proclamation by consensus, not by govt
The students have already put forward their proposal for the proclamation, Mahfuj Alam said, adding that the government would not issue the proclamation. It would help in the process. It would be based on consensus of all, on the consensus of all political quarters, parties, sociocultural organisations.
When asked if the proclamation would be made within the 15 January deadline put forward by the Students Against Discrimination and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, Mahfuj Alam said the government wanted to speak to all. This may require the time to be extended somewhat, but there wouldn't be too much of a delay.
He said, if based on the discussions it is 15 January, then that will be so. But the government wants this to be based on a consensus of all.
Mahfuj Alam went on to say, they (the government) feel that the students will be patient and display control. It this is done through everyone, with the approval or all, that will be good for Bangladesh. It will be good for all.
What will the declaration contain?
Advisor Mahfuj Alam said, "There are two parts to a proclamation. First is about why we are declaring this and what we want. We feel there is a sort of consensus among political parties as to why we want the proclamation, about Sheikh Hasina's fascism, and we will explain that context. The second part of the proclamation is how the state will be run. There may be debate on certain points and there may be need for further discussions."
Mahfuj Alam said, the start of the process is the consensus based on which the mass uprising took place. BNP has said that their 16 years of struggle should be included. The government also feels that all political parties, cultural organisations and various individuals have a history of struggle. The government feels that the voice of all, those who were repressed in the fight for democracy over 16 years, will find place in proclamation in language comprehensible to all.
He said, "We want this to be an inclusive document."
Replying to a question on the stance of the Students against Discrimination Movement regarding the constitution, Mahfuj Alam said, the students have a demand regarding the constitution. Various political parties have been critical of the constitution since it was drawn up in 1972. In the context of present-day Bangladesh, where there is a post-uprising government, there is a need for consensus here... The students have a proposal regarding the constitution, other political parties may oppose that. The discussion and debates in this regard will be kept on record.
About the election
Last Wednesday the chief advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus said the interim government is preparing both for the national parliamentary election as well as the local government election.
A journalist asked which will be held first. In reply, Mahfuj Alam said apprehensions have arisen as to whether services can be taken to the people by means of administrators. The people are not receiving many services from the city corporations and unions parishads on a regular basis. There are problems in tackling this with administrators.
Mahfuj Alam said, "Basically sir (chief advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus) said in the form of a proposal that if the local government elections are held first, then the will be scope for the citizens to receive their services."
Mahfuj Alam feels he may proceed with this manner based in discussions with the political parties.
As for the national election, Mahfuj Alam said that is depends on reforms. He said that chief advisor has already spoken on this. The reports on certain election-related reform commissions will be ready this month. As soon as the commissions submit their proposals, he will discuss these with the political parties and other stakeholders. Once they enter discussions, the political parties will decide how far they want reforms to be carried out.
The time of the election, he said, will be determined on the basis of the term or scope of the reforms.
Also present at the press briefing were the chief advisor's press secretary Shafiqul Alam, deputy press secretaries Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumdar and Apurba Jahangir.