Matiur Rahman removed from NBR

Matiur Rahman, president of the Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal under the National Board of Revenue has been removed from his post. He was attached to the Internal Resources Division on Sunday.

He is not attending the meeting of the governing body of the bank which started at 11:00 am Sunday either. Ziaul Hasan Sidduque, panel chairman of the bank, is presiding over the meeting today.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, a video of his son buying a goat at Tk 1.5 million from Sadik Agro in the capital’s Mohammadpur area went viral on social media. The netizens also found that he purchased cows worth Tk 7 million from different farms in the capital.