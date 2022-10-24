Anwarul Islam appointed as BB executive director

Anwarul Islam, director of the department of offsite supervision at Bangladesh Bank (BB), was promoted to the executive director of the central bank, reports UNB.

Islam had been serving Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha as a staff reporter before joining the banking regulator in 1993.

Bangladesh Bank honoured him with the Employees Recognition Award (gold medal) in 2007 for his outstanding contribution to banking regulation.He studied English literature and business studies and obtained training on banking supervision from Switzerland, the UK, Germany, Australia, Malta, the USA and Canada.