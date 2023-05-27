No need to appeal against US visa policy: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said that the government does not need to make any appeal to the United States regarding the new US visa policy. Instead, it will be a blessing if the policy stops arson attacks

"We do not need to file any appeal. We have developed institutions and taken all necessary steps for a fair, transparent, and neutral election. We will hold a free, fair, and neutral election. We are committed to this, regardless of whether others support it or not," the minister said.