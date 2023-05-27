No need to appeal against US visa policy: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said that the government does not need to make any appeal to the United States regarding the new US visa policy. Instead, it will be a blessing if the policy stops arson attacks
"We do not need to file any appeal. We have developed institutions and taken all necessary steps for a fair, transparent, and neutral election. We will hold a free, fair, and neutral election. We are committed to this, regardless of whether others support it or not," the minister said.
He was speaking to reporters at the International Mother Language Institute in Segunbagicha of the capital on Saturday, after attending an event organised by Bangladesh Health Watch.
The foreign minister hoped that the new visa policy would result in a reduction in money laundering. Wealthy persons, government officials, business tycoons, civil society members, politicians, those whose children study abroad, those who own houses there, and those who engage in money laundering, require US visas.
He also clarified that the government is not disconcerted by the US move as it is their prerogative to grant visas or not.
"The US always issues visas at their own discretion and this continue... this won't be affected. However, I am pleased that they have introduced the new visa policy to support the prime minister's commitment to holding a free and fair election," he continued.