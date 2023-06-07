PM for speeding up formulation, implementation of G2G projects

The planning minister said the very first strategy of the government to contain inflation would be not to let it increase further and then try to roll it back.

He said that it is not right that inflation is increasing in the country only because of the high exchange rate of US dollars, but there are some other reasons also.

He said that efforts are going on to conduct trade with other currencies other than US dollars, adding, “The foreign currency is now over $30 billion, but it might again go up to $50 billion,” he said.

Referring to the budgetary target of containing inflation at 6 per cent in the next fiscal 2023-24, Mannan said there might be some concerns about attaining this target, but having such a target ahead is not wrong.

“We’ll have to take proper action in a speedy manner...we’ll have to hold the trigger tight and take the necessary market intervention at the proper time,” he said, citing an example of the recent decision of importing onion to tame the high price of onion in the local market.

Noting that inflation is gradually coming down in the EU, Mannan said although it would be hard to bring down inflation at around 6 per cent in the coming days, sincere efforts would be there to bring down inflation.

“We’ll have to keep the process (supply chain) smooth and ensure that no destructive element can hinder the process. Otherwise, it will be hard to contain it despite putting in the highest efforts,” he added.

At the very outset of the meeting, the ECNEC thanked the prime minister, the finance minister and the Finance Division and others concerned for placing such an excellent budget for the next fiscal year amid global uncertainties.