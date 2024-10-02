Disinformation spread during CHT violence: 100 claimed to have been killed

Attacks took place, as well as misinformation and disinformation spread during violence that broke out in Khagrachhari and Rangamati, leaving five people including Bengalese dead on 18 and 19 September.

But disinformation was spread from several Facebook pages, X (formerly Twitter) handles and YouTube channels claiming a higher number of deaths with some even saying death tolls crossed 100.

Fact-check organisation dismislab revealed this in a report titled “From four to a hundred: The politics of disinformation in the Hill Tracts conflict”.

According to the report, persons involved in spreading disinformation claimed to be Bangladeshis, as well as disinformation was spread from several online portals and social media profiles based in the North-Eastern region of India.