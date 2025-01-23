Winners of Bangla Academy Literary Award 2024 announced

Recipients of the Bangla Academy Literary Award-2024 have been announced, honoring 10 individuals for their notable contributions to various aspects of Bangla literature.

Bangla Academy announced the names of the winners on Thursday, according to a press release.

Salimullah Khan was named as best essay writer, Masud Khan for poetry, Selim Morshed as best fiction writer, Subhasish Sinha in drama, Faruk Newaz in children's literature category, and GH Habib was recognised as best transcript writer.