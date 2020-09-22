Abduction and rape case against Nurul

A case has been filed at the Kotwali police station of the capital city against former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU), Nurul Haque, accusing him of abduction, rape and assisting in rape. He has been charged under the Digital Security Act.

The case was filed on Monday evening, against 6 persons including Nurul.

Officer-in-charge of the Kotwali police station, Mizanur Rahman, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.Earlier on Sunday night a student filed a rape case with the Lalbagh police station against 6 persons including Nurul. The case was filed by the same girl at the Kotwali police station.

The prime accused in the case is convenor of the Chhatra Odhikar Sangrakhyan Parishad (council for the protection of students’ rights), Hasan Al Mamun. The student accused him of luring her with promises or marriage, raping her and then refusing to marry her. Nurul was accused of threatening the girl to spread false rumours about her if she continued with the issue.