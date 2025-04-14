Chief Adviser greets people on Nababarsha, calls to work with fresh pledge to build new Bangladesh
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has greeted the people on the occasion of Bangla New Year 1432.
In a video message on Bangla New Year he called upon the people to work with renewed pledge and enthusiasm to build a new Bangladesh.
“The 2024 mass uprising has given us an opportunity to build a discrimination-free country. Let us not lose this opportunity. In this New Year, building a discrimination-free Bangladesh should be our pledge,” he said.
Terming “Pahela Baishakh” a day of harmony and great unity, the Chief Adviser said, “Today is the day to make everyone closer.”
“This New Year is the first New Year of the new Bangladesh. Let’s forget all the sorrows, grief, ugliness and bad of the past years and move forward with new determination and enthusiasm,” he said.
Urging all to play an active role in protecting the country’s culture and heritage and spread those across the world, Muhammad Yunus said on this day of Bangla Year, the country’s people get the opportunity to present their long tradition to the new generation in a festive atmosphere and present those to the world too.
“Pahela Baishakh is the festival of our lives, the universal festival of Bangalees. Wherever the Bangalees are in the world, today is a day of joy for all of us, a day of welcoming the new year,” he said.
The Chief Adviser further said the Bangla Year began as ‘crop year’ for the convenience of farming. And even today, the country’s farmers sow seeds and harvest crops counting the Bangla calendar, he said.
Mentioning that ‘Halkhata’ is an integral part of the Bangla New Year, the Chief Adviser said even in modern times, the tradition of Halkhata is still maintained in the markets, towns and ports of Bangladesh.
At Baisakhi fairs across the country, Professor Yunus said entrepreneurs showcase their creativity by making traditional shital pati (reed mats), clay pots, pans, toys, hand-fans, and so on marking this occasion.
He said various ethnic communities in the hills and plain lands are also celebrating Chaitra Sankranti and Bangla Nababarsha on a large scale this time.
The Chief Adviser hoped that the Nababarsha 1432 will usher in good days for everyone, unfolding profound joy for all.
He wished all the programmes of Bangla New Year a good success.