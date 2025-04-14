Chief Adviser greets people on Nababarsha, calls to work with fresh pledge to build new Bangladesh

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has greeted the people on the occasion of Bangla New Year 1432.

In a video message on Bangla New Year he called upon the people to work with renewed pledge and enthusiasm to build a new Bangladesh.

“The 2024 mass uprising has given us an opportunity to build a discrimination-free country. Let us not lose this opportunity. In this New Year, building a discrimination-free Bangladesh should be our pledge,” he said.