Five-point demand: DMC students issue 24-hour ultimatum

The protesting students of Dhaka Medical College (DMC) have issued a 24 hour ultimatum to press home their five-point demand including resolving the accommodation crisis.

The students gave the ultimatum at a press conference followed by a meeting with the college principal on Sunday noon.

Abdullah Noman, one of the protestors and a fifth year student, said, “Today we held a meeting with the principal at 10:30 am. However, no clear assurance was received from the college administration. Therefore, we are not leaving the residential halls.”