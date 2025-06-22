Five-point demand: DMC students issue 24-hour ultimatum
The protesting students of Dhaka Medical College (DMC) have issued a 24 hour ultimatum to press home their five-point demand including resolving the accommodation crisis.
The students gave the ultimatum at a press conference followed by a meeting with the college principal on Sunday noon.
Abdullah Noman, one of the protestors and a fifth year student, said, “Today we held a meeting with the principal at 10:30 am. However, no clear assurance was received from the college administration. Therefore, we are not leaving the residential halls.”
“We are giving a 24-hour ultimatum to resolve the accommodation crisis, Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum and a team from the ministry will come and visit the risky halls by 12:00 pm on Monday. Otherwise, our movement will get tougher,” he said.
Principal Professor Dr Kamrul Alam said students are like their children who have to vacate the halls for their safety as they (college authority) will initiate activities.
On Saturday, the authorities closed the DMC for an indefinite period amid a stalemate over the five-point demand of its students.
The students were asked to vacate the dormitories by 12:00 pm today, Sunday but they refused and announced to stay at halls until their demands are met.