AC explosion at Gulshan UAE visa centre leaves one dead

A man was killed and seven others were wounded as an Air Conditioner (AC) went off at the UAE visa processing centre in Gulshan area on Wednesday afternoon, reports UNB.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Seven people sustained injuries in the blast that occurred at about 1:50 pm. The injured people were rushed to the United Hospital.

Sudeep Kumar Chakraborty, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Gulshan Division, said when repairing work of several ACs was underway at the office, one of them exploded, killing a man on the spot.