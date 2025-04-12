Over 600 killed in road accidents across Bangladesh in March

At least 604 people were killed and more than 1,000 others injured in road accidents across Bangladesh in March, according to a report published by the Road Safety Foundation on Saturday.

The report said that a total of 587 road accidents took place during the month, leaving 1,231 people injured. Among the deceased were 89 women and 97 children.

The foundation said the report was prepared based on information gathered from nine national dailies, seven online news portals, various electronic media outlets, and its own sources.

The highest number of fatalities occurred in motorcycle-related accidents, with 233 people killed, which accounts for 41.22 per cent of all road fatalities.

During the same period, 109 pedestrians were killed, making up 18.04 per cent of the victims, while 98 drivers and transport workers lost their lives, accounting for 16.22 per cent of the deaths.