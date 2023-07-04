People reluctant to follow the rules, deaths on the rise

There are 21 pedestrian footbridges for to cross the Bangabandhu Expressway. There is also a 3 ft railing to prevent people from crossing directly instead of using the footbridge. However, people were seen crossing the road here and there at whim from 10: 00 am to 2:30 pm on Friday on the Bhanga to Zajira stretch of the expressway. There was no visible monitoring to prevent this.

A woman carrying three bags was seen getting off a bus on the eastern side of the expressway near the Bagail toll plaza in Bhanga at around 11:00 am on Friday. She then crossed the road there and came to the western side. Speaking to Prothom Alo, she said the bus dropped her there instead of any place near the pedestrian bridges. And so she had to clamber over the railing to cross the road.

Visiting the pedestrian bridge in the Tujarpur area, it was seen that the barbed wire of the fence dividing the road was cut so people could slip through and cross the road directly. None of the pedestrians were using the bridge. They were crossing the road directly instead of using the pedestrian bridge. When asked, a pedestrian told the correspondent that it was hard to cross through the pedestrian bridge with bags.