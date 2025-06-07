Father and son hit and killed by car on the way to Eid congregation

Chan Mia (36) and his four -year-old son were on the way to offer Eid prayers when they were hit and killed by a car. The accident occurred at Shahjahanpur upazila in Bogura.

The incident took place at around 8:00 in the morning today, Thursday, at Bamunia, along the Dhaka-Rangpur highway.

Chan Mia is from the Bamunia Mondolpara area of Shahjahanpur upazila. His son's name was Abdullah (4).