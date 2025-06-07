Accident

Father and son hit and killed by car on the way to Eid congregation

Staff Correspondent
Bogura
Chan Mia (36) and his four -year-old son were on the way to offer Eid prayers when they were hit and killed by a car. The accident occurred at Shahjahanpur upazila in Bogura.

The incident took place at around 8:00 in the morning today, Thursday, at Bamunia, along the Dhaka-Rangpur highway.

Chan Mia is from the Bamunia Mondolpara area of Shahjahanpur upazila. His son's name was Abdullah (4).

Office-in-Charge (OC) o the Sherpur highway police, Azizul Islam, said that Chan Miah was going along with Abdullah to the Bamunia Fazil Madrasa Eid congregation grounds to offer Eid prayers. They were in a hurry as the prayers had started and so hopped over the divider along the Dhaka-Rangpur highway to cross the road. A Dhaka-bound unidentified vehicle hit them and drove off. The father and son died on the spot. Legal action is underway.

