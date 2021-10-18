Accident

1 killed, 4 injured in clash over a road accident in Sunamganj

Prothom Alo English Desk
A man was killed and four others got injured Sunday in Joykolosh village in Sunamganj during a clash over a road accident, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Lalu Mia, 45. Four of the injured were identified as Shahinur Mia, 22, Lalu Mia’s son, Salek Ahmed, 28, son of Rais Mia, Helal Mia, 40, and his father Amir Ali, 60.

Police have detained five people in this regard.

The incident occurred around 11:00am on Sunday.

According to police, Helal Mia was carrying passengers on his auto rickshaw when it hit one Fazlu Mia’s cow on the road.

At one point of the altercation between them, Fazlu Mia thrashed Helal Mia.

The two parties later engaged in a clash with local arms leaving Lalu Mia and four others injured.

After taking them to Sylhet M A G Osmani Medical College Hospital, Lalu Mia died under treatment, said Kazi Moktadir Hossain officer-in-charge of South Sunamganj police station.

The situation in the area is under control now, he said.

Actions will be taken against the five arrestees after filing of a complaint, said the OC.

