1 killed, 4 injured in clash over a road accident in Sunamganj

A man was killed and four others got injured Sunday in Joykolosh village in Sunamganj during a clash over a road accident, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Lalu Mia, 45. Four of the injured were identified as Shahinur Mia, 22, Lalu Mia’s son, Salek Ahmed, 28, son of Rais Mia, Helal Mia, 40, and his father Amir Ali, 60.