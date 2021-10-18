1 killed, 4 injured in clash over a road accident in Sunamganj

Police have detained five people in this regard.
The incident occurred around 11:00am on Sunday.
According to police, Helal Mia was carrying passengers on his auto rickshaw when it hit one Fazlu Mia’s cow on the road.
At one point of the altercation between them, Fazlu Mia thrashed Helal Mia.
The two parties later engaged in a clash with local arms leaving Lalu Mia and four others injured.
After taking them to Sylhet M A G Osmani Medical College Hospital, Lalu Mia died under treatment, said Kazi Moktadir Hossain officer-in-charge of South Sunamganj police station.
The situation in the area is under control now, he said.
Actions will be taken against the five arrestees after filing of a complaint, said the OC.