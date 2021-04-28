1 killed in Sylhet road crash

At least one person was killed Tuesday in a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw in Sylhet’s Golapganj.

The deceased was the CNG auto-rickshaw driver Saju Mia (18), son of Almas Ali of Sherpur village under Golappur upazila.

The accident occurred on the Sylhet-Zakiganj road in Chowghari area of the upazila at around 11:00 am when truck carrying sandstone hit Saju’s auto-rickshaw.